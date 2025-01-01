Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,977,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,174,000 after buying an additional 1,274,595 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,764,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,314,000 after acquiring an additional 684,827 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after acquiring an additional 452,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,293,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,271,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,848,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.