Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

