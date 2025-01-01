Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,192 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

