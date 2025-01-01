Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on AMETEK’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued on Monday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AME opened at $180.26 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $149.03 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $324,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 268.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,253.69. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total transaction of $3,193,532.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,024.90. This represents a 24.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,620. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.