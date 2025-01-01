Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). In a filing disclosed on December 31st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Badger Meter stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) on 12/18/2024.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $212.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.50 and its 200 day moving average is $207.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $239.11.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.75%.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 61.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

