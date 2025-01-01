Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.77 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 51.40 ($0.64). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.64), with a volume of 50,647 shares trading hands.

Severfield Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,028.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

Severfield Company Profile

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

