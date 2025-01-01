Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $244.12 and last traded at $244.65. Approximately 17,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 92,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.06.

Several brokerages have commented on SEZL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.80 and its 200 day moving average is $192.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 9.23.

In other Sezzle news, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $360.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,480. This trade represents a 3.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,320. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,707 shares of company stock worth $3,799,062. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 129.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

