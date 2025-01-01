Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Expands By 5.0%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the November 30th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ALCO stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alico has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.
