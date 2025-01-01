Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Expands By 5.0%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the November 30th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alico Stock Performance

ALCO stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alico has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Alico Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Institutional Trading of Alico

About Alico

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alico by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

