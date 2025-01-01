Short Interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Rises By 15.0%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.25. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3,849.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 166,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 162,681 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

