Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Increases By 15.5%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

NYSE APG opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,958,802.30. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,002,581.73. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

