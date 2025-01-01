Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Rises By 5.6%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATLCL opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

