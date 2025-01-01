Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Rises By 15.7%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $72.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the period.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

