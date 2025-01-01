Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Rises By 15.7%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE:BCSF opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $72.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bain Capital Specialty Finance
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.
