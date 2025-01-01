Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Rises By 5.2%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 589,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In related news, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $285,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 8,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,559.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,509.73. This represents a 20.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,048 shares of company stock valued at $136,772. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 393.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.68. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

