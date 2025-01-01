Short Interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expands By 6.1%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,156,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,022,000 after buying an additional 170,776 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $140,296,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.7% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,885,000 after acquiring an additional 541,575 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,263,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Baxter International Trading Up 1.9 %

BAX opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.81, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.00%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.