Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Declines By 7.1%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.6 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.17. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $162.19.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

