Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Declines By 7.1%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.6 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.17. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $162.19.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.