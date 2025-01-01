Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Rises By 14.5%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter valued at $416,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

BGR opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

