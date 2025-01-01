Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Rises By 15.8%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 998,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BXSL shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXSL stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.43. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

