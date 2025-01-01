Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Decreases By 10.8%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.9 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
