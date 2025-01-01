Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Drops By 9.9%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BYDGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boyd Group Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
