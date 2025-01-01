Short Interest in British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Drops By 10.5%

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

British Land Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British Land has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

British Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BTLCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

