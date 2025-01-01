Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Decreases By 7.8%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUKS opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Butler National has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

