Short Interest in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Grows By 5.7%

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.22. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics from $3.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

