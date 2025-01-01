Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Expands By 5.4%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,344,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 5,069,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.
Calibre Mining Trading Up 1.4 %
Calibre Mining stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.10.
About Calibre Mining
