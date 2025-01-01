Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Expands By 5.4%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,344,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 5,069,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Calibre Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

Calibre Mining stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.10.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

