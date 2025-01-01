Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Increases By 8.7%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,053,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 19,360,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 525.0 days.
Champion Iron Stock Performance
Shares of CIAFF stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.
Champion Iron Company Profile
