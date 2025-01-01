Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Increases By 8.7%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,053,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 19,360,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 525.0 days.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of CIAFF stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

