Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Drops By 8.3%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 421,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.9 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

