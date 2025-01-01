Short Interest in CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Declines By 10.7%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of CMPD opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.35. CompuMed has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CompuMed had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.37%.
CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.
