Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Increases By 15.3%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

