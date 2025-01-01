Short Interest in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Increases By 5.3%

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 9,160,000 shares. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 496,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

CGEM stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.18. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CGEM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $99,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,590.50. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,212.88. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,582 shares of company stock valued at $322,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

