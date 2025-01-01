Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Expands By 5.5%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,990,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 17,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

