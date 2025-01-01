Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Expands By 16.0%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,916.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of DMPZF opened at C$3.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.99. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$4.95.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

