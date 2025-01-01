Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Grows By 5.5%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
DPZ stock opened at $419.76 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $395.08 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.76.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
