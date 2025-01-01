Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Grows By 5.5%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $419.76 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $395.08 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.76.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

