Short Interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rises By 5.4%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,930,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 16,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

EDIT stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.87. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 64.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 494.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

