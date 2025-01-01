Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Rises By 5.5%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $133.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.69 and a 52-week high of $154.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

