Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Rises By 5.5%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $133.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.69 and a 52-week high of $154.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.30.
ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
