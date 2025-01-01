Short Interest in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Increases By 15.1%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
EVE Trading Down 2.2 %
EVE stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.53. EVE has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.49.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that EVE will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVEX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EVE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of EVE from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVE
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.