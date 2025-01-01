Short Interest in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Increases By 15.1%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EVE Trading Down 2.2 %

EVE stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.53. EVE has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that EVE will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 65.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 336,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EVE by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVE by 63.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EVE by 594.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVEX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EVE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of EVE from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

