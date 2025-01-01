Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rises By 5.2%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $534.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

FMNB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

