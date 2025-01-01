Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Drops By 6.1%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,268,400 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 3,480,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,447.3 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

