Short Interest in Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Expands By 8.3%

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Grafton Group Company Profile
