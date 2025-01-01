Short Interest in Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Expands By 8.3%

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

