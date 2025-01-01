Short Interest in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Grows By 15.4%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,460,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,390,718.56. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,220.56. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $399,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GDYN opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 741.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.09 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.74%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GDYN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

