Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Rises By 14.6%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gulf Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GURE stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.79.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 776.15% and a negative return on equity of 53.74%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

