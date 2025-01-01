Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Expands By 10.2%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of HLKHF opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $97.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.75.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

