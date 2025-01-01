Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Expands By 12.9%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 339,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hoshizaki Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HSHIF opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. Hoshizaki has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $33.00.
About Hoshizaki
