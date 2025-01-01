Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Increases By 8.3%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HOYA Stock Performance
HOCPY opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. HOYA has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $148.27.
HOYA Company Profile
