Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Drops By 10.6%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,709,400 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 6,388,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,359.4 days.
Huaneng Power International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HUNGF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $0.75.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile
