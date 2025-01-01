Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Drops By 10.6%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,709,400 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 6,388,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,359.4 days.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HUNGF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

