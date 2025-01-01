Short Interest in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Decreases By 8.2%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,300 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 841,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 17,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $444,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,000. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $772.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIIV. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

