Short Interest in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Drops By 9.7%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Illumina Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.11. Illumina has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 65.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Illumina by 81.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.