Short Interest in InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Rises By 11.3%

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,707,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
InnoCare Pharma Price Performance
InnoCare Pharma stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. InnoCare Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.
InnoCare Pharma Company Profile
