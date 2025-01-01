Short Interest in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Decreases By 5.1%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,600 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 511,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,633,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 428,312 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 12.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 529,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $240.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -904.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

