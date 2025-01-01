Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Grows By 6.1%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 631,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
In other Intapp news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 22,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $1,540,828.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $901,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,828,057.08. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,624 shares of company stock valued at $24,909,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Intapp by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:INTA opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
