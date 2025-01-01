Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Rises By 8.1%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Investors Title by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Investors Title by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Investors Title by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Investors Title by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $236.76 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $146.41 and a 12-month high of $290.40. The firm has a market cap of $446.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $14.46 dividend. This represents a $57.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.43%. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

