Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Grows By 5.8%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,741,000 after acquiring an additional 344,582 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 154,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $485,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

